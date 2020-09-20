Museum on 2011 Quake, Nuclear Disaster Opens in Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Futaba, Fukushima Pref., Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--The northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima on Sunday opened a museum to pass down the generations the records of the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent nuclear disaster.

The Great East Japan Earthquake and Nuclear Disaster Memorial Museum, located in the town of Futaba in the prefecture, also shows through its exhibitions people's efforts to rebuild their lives after the natural disaster and the accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which straddles Futaba and the town of Okuma.

On the opening day, 1,051 people from Fukushima and outside the prefecture visited the museum.

"I hope visitors will come to know how Fukushima faced up to the unprecedented disaster and achieved reconstruction," Noboru Takamura, director of the museum, said in an address he gave before people who were lined up outside the museum ahead of its opening.

The director also said, "By actively sending out information and inviting more people from outside the prefecture, the museum will hopefully contribute to the vitalization of this region."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]