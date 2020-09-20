Japan Confirms 480 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 480 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

The country's cumulative death toll linked to the virus grew by four to 1,521.

The number of infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo on the day came to 162, with the daily number slipping below 200 for the first time in three days.

Of the newly confirmed patients in the Japanese capital, people in their 20s to 40s accounted for 109, or about two-thirds. Sixteen were in their 70s or older. The number of severely ill patients increased by two from the previous day to 27.

Elsewhere in the country, 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kanagawa Prefecture, 59 in Osaka Prefecture, 35 in Chiba Prefecture and 33 in Aichi Prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]