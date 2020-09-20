Japanese Actor Yosuke Saito Dies at 69

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Yosuke Saito, known for his supporting roles in both television dramas and films, died on Saturday, it was learned Sunday. He was 69.

Saito's unique performances in a TV drama called "Otokotachi no Tabiji" (Journey of Men) and a film titled "Hipokuratesu Tachi" (Disciples of Hippocrates) raised his profile and led him to appear in numerous other works.

According to his office, Saito, a native of the central Japan city of Nagoya, underwent a surgery for pharynx cancer in July and started receiving radiotherapy about a week ago. He felt ill after having dinner on Saturday evening, was taken to hospital and was confirmed dead there.

