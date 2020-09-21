Payment to IOC Member’s Side over Tokyo Olympics Found

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--A large amount of money was transferred in 2013 from a Singapore consulting company linked to Tokyo’s bid for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics to a son of a then International Olympic Committee member and his company, it has been learned.

The money transfer was revealed by research mainly by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. According to some media reports, the amount of remitted money totaled 370,000 dollars.

The IOC member was Lamine Diack of Senegal, former head of World Athletics, and his son, Papa Massata Diack, served as a consultant for World Athletics.

Lamine Diack was a voting member in the IOC general meeting in September 2013, where Tokyo was selected as the host of the 2020 Games. He is said to have had influence over other IOC members from Africa.

The Diacks were found guilty by a Paris court this month of corruption in connection with Russian doping cases.

