Coronavirus Cases in Japan Rise 3,490 in Past Week

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan, including passengers and crew members of cruise ships, stood at 79,971 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up 3,490 from a year before.

The death toll linked to the virus increased 61 to 1,521.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of infection cases, at 24,208, up 1,205, followed by Osaka, with 10,060, up 456, and Kanagawa, with 6,383, up 440.

Tokyo also came first in terms of the number of death, at 390, up eight. Osaka was second, with 192, up 13, followed by Kanagawa, with 136, up eight.

