FOCUS: Power Balance in Japan Govt Seen Changing under Suga

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The power balance in the Japanese government is expected to change with the launch of the administration of new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The previous administration of Shinzo Abe was characterized by the concentration of power to the prime minister's office, which took a top-down style of decision-making, and the strong presence of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

But its presence is expected to decrease under the Suga administration, as senior officials linked to the ministry lost their posts in the prime minister's office. The focus is what other agency may come next and strengthen its influence.

On Sept. 18, Suga declared the continuance of the top-down style in a speech he delivered to administrative vice ministers.

"I want you to make proposals and act boldly in accordance with the policy lines of the cabinet and instructions from the ministers," Suga said in the speech.

