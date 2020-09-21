56 Ex-Officials Urge States to Join N-Weapons Ban Treaty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Fifty-six former leaders and ministers from 20 NATO member states and Japan and South Korea have issued an open letter urging current leaders to bring their nations into the U.N. treaty banning nuclear weapons.

The 56 officials who signed the letter include former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama and former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon from South Korea.

The letter was disclosed on Monday by the international nongovernmental organization International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN.

The 2017 U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons has so far been ratified by 44 countries and regions. It needs to be ratified by 50 countries and regions to come into force.

The Japanese government has not participated in the treaty, citing, among other things, the need to maintain the U.S. nuclear deterrence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]