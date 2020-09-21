Cumulative Coronavirus Cases in Japan Top 80,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including passengers and crew members of cruise ships, exceeded 80,000 on Monday, totaling 80,076.

The cumulative total took 10 days to increase from 50,000 to 60,000, then 13 days to reach 70,000 and an additional 19 days to top 80,000, showing a slowdown in the pace of growth.

On Monday, 98 new cases of infection were confirmed in Tokyo, slipping below 100 for the first time in a week, the metropolitan government said.

The number seriously ill patients in the Japanese capital stood at 27, unchanged from the previous day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]