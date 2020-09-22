Ex-Pop Group Member Yamaguchi Arrested for Drunken Driving

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested Tatsuya Yamaguchi, a former member of all-male pop group Tokio, on Tuesday on suspicion of riding a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol in Tokyo.

Yamaguchi, 48, admitted to the allegations, said sources familiar with the investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was arrested as a breath sample showed alcohol levels above the limit after he crashed his bike into a car waiting at a red light in Nerima Ward, according to the sources.

In February 2018, the police sent papers on Yamaguchi to public prosecutors over an alleged indecent assault against a high school girl.

Talent agency Johnny & Associates released Yamaguchi in May that year, although prosecutors decided not to indict him.

