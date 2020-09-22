Japan Confirms 345 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 345 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths from the virus on Tuesday.

Tokyo reported 88 new cases, the second consecutive day below 100. Of them, 40 people were in their 20s to 30s.

The Japanese capital saw its number of seriously ill patients rise by three from Monday to 30.

The city of Hiroshima, western Japan, reported seven new cases linked to a theater on top of two already confirmed cases.

The western city of Kyoto confirmed six new cases at a junior high school, bringing total cases there to 24.

