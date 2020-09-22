Suga, Merkel Agree over Indo-Pacific Vision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and German Chancellor Angela Merkel Tuesday agreed to work closely together to create a free and open Indo-Pacific region and contain the coronavirus.

Speaking to Merkel by phone, Suga said he wants to strengthen relations between Japan and Germany further.

Merkel, while congratulating Suga on becoming prime minister, said she is looking forward to working together with the new Japanese leader to promote Japan-Germany ties.

Later, Suga also spoke to European Council President Charles Michel by phone and they agreed to cooperate in a wide range of fields including free trade, climate change and digital transformation.

