Japanese Universities to Resume Face-to-Face Classes

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)-Many universities in Japan are set to resume face-to-face classes, albeit partially, in the second half of the current academic year, which starts in autumn, while taking all possible measures against the novel coronavirus.

Most of them are expected to adopt a "hybrid" system in which both online and face-to-face systems are used to reduce infection risks.

With the coronavirus crisis persisting in the country, universities are concerned about clusters of infection happening, but students are eagerly awaiting the full restart of face-to-face lessons.

The University of Tokyo will reduce the number of students at its Komaba campus in Tokyo's Meguro Ward, where first- and second-year students take classes, to one-third of the level in normal times.

The university will conduct compulsory courses, such as language classes, in person in even number weeks and online in odd number weeks. Face-to-face classes are expected to account for 20-30 pct of all classes for first-year students and 10-20 pct for students in the second year, according to the university.

