Tokyo Game Show 2020 Kicks Off Online

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Game Show 2020 kicked off on Wednesday, in an online format for the first time ever amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event, which is usually held at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, east of Tokyo, and attracts over 250,000 visitors, this time is focused on distributing programs over the internet and holding online events, including four e-sports gaming tournaments that will be streamed live.

Last year, some 650 companies from Japan and abroad participated in the Tokyo Game Show. The number of companies joining the latest 25th event is expected to fall some 30 pct from the previous year to about 420 due to the virus crisis.

The game show's official website will distribute online programs for free to the general public for four days from Thursday.

Game developers will showcase their new game software titles for Sony Corp.'s <6758> new PlayStation 5 home game console and Microsoft Corp.'s new Xbox console, which will be launched in November ahead of the year-end shopping season.

