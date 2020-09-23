G-20 Ministers Agree to Support Trade Recovery amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Trade ministers from the Group of 20 major economies agreed to cooperate to "support recovery of international trade and investment" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a communique adopted at their teleconference on Tuesday.

The ministers also said in the communique that they will "use all available policy tools to minimize the economic and social damage of the pandemic."

"We reiterate the importance that any emergency trade measures designed to tackle COVID-19 ... do not create unnecessary barriers to trade or disruption to global supply chains," the ministers added.

Furthermore, the joint statement emphasized "the essential role of the multilateral trading system" in securing access to medical supplies and pharmaceuticals, including vaccines.

Japanese trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said at the meeting, "The G-20 must unite at a time like this when the coronavirus crisis causes nations to become more inward-looking."

