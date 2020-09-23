Suga, Kuroda Affirm Govt-BOJ Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at a meeting on Wednesday affirmed continued cooperation between the government and the central bank.

The two discussed the state of the domestic and overseas economies, and recent financial market developments at the prime minister's office, at a time when the novel coronavirus epidemic continues to cripple Japan and many other countries and regions.

"We agreed that the government and the BOJ will conduct policy measures by sufficiently communicating with each other and fully working together," Kuroda told reporters after the meeting.

"It's desirable that exchange rates move stably reflecting economic fundamentals," he added, in reference to the yen's rise in overseas trading during the holiday weekend in Japan. Japanese financial markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday for national holidays.

Kuroda added that he has yet to hold "specific discussions" with Suga regarding the 2 pct inflation target the government and the BOJ announced in a joint statement in 2013, while stressing that his resolve to reach the target "has not changed at all."

