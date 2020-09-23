Japan to Consider Easing Border Control Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will consider easing its border control measures, aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, to resume the entry of foreign travelers, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato suggested Wednesday.

Kato told a news conference that the government will consider how to reopen the entry in a way that is consistent with efforts to prevent a resurgence of the virus, while fully checking the infection situation.

The government is making arrangements to newly allow some 1,000 people to enter Japan per day, a senior government official said, noting that the move is aimed at catching up with the global trend.

The government has banned entry from 159 countries and regions amid the virus crisis.

But it is easing in stages curbs on cross-border travel for business purposes between Japan and some counties, mainly in Asia.

