56 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Fifty-six cases of novel coronavirus infection were newly confirmed in Tokyo on Wednesday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count stayed below 100 for the third straight day.

Of the total, the number of people aged between 20 and 49 stood at 40. The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital came to 28, down by two from the previous day.

