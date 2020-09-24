59 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Fifty-nine cases of novel coronavirus infection were newly confirmed in Tokyo on Wednesday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count fell below 60 for the first time since June 30.

Of the total, the number of people aged between 20 and 49 stood at 40. The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital came to 28, down by two from Tuesday.

Across Japan, the daily number of new infection cases stood at 219, standing below 300 for the first time since Sept. 14. Six fatal cases were reported Wednesday.

