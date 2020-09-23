Japan Local Assembly Wants Talks on Same-Sex Marriage

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--The city assembly of Nagaokakyo, western Japan, on Wednesday adopted an opinion urging the national government and parliament to discuss legalizing same-sex marriage.

The opinion, approved unanimously at a plenary meeting of the assembly of Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, is believed to be the first such opinion on the issue that has passed a local assembly in the country.

Referring to the central government's current position that it is not considering legalizing same-sex marriage, the opinion said "what is sought now is to move toward discussing the matter," calling for an early conclusion.

An increasing number of local governments are introducing partnership programs that publicly recognize same-sex relationships as similar to marriage.

Such programs, however, do not solve certain problems. Same-sex partners, for example, cannot become parents under the foster family system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]