Fujifilm Unit to Apply for Avigan Use for Coronavirus

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--A Fujifilm Holdings Corp. <4901> subsidiary said Wednesday it will submit an application to the Japanese health ministry as early as October to seek approval for the use of influenza drug Avigan for patients with the novel coronavirus.

Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., which developed the drug, confirmed in its clinical tests on COVID-19 patients in Japan that the drug is effective, to some extent, in treating patients with the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

If approved, it would be the first Japanese-developed COVID-19 treatment.

The company began the clinical tests in March to confirm the safety and efficacy of Avigan, which has been approved in Japan as an antiflu drug, for patients with the new coronavirus.

Tests on 156 novel coronavirus patients without severe symptoms found that those given the drug tested negative for the virus in polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests after 11.9 days on average, while the control group tested negative after an average of 14.7 days.

