INTERVIEW: Japan to Draw Up DX Plans for Local Govts by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will draw up plans to promote digital transformation, or DX, at local governments by the end of this year, Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Ryota Takeda has said.

"For drastic digitization (of local governments), we'll map out DX promotion plans for local governments within this year, specifying steps they should take and including the state's support measures," Takeda said in an interview on Wednesday.

"Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, there is renewed recognition of the significance of the digitization of local governments," the minister claimed.

"We hope to step up efforts to make administrative procedures available online and standardize systems," he said.

Takeda also expressed his eagerness for regional revitalization, including the expansion of "related populations," or people who have regular contact with certain regions outside where they live.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]