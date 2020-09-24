Japan to Exempt Foreign Athletes from 14-Day Quarantine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday proposed that foreign athletes entering Japan for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics be exempted from a 14-day self-isolation currently required for all arrivals from abroad.

The athletes will be required to submit an activity schedule and a written pledge, according to a draft plan the government presented at the day's meeting to discuss coronavirus measures for the Tokyo Games next summer.

The plan was endorsed by the Tokyo metropolitan government and the games organizing committee. It will be implemented starting with international sports events to be held in the country prior to the Olympics and Paralympics, delayed by a year from summer this year.

The plan envisions what is called Athlete Track to exempt foreign athletes from Japan's coronavirus entry ban, the 14-day quarantine and other restrictions so that the Olympics and Paralympics will be held smoothly.

Under the plan, foreign athletes entering Japan will be required to take a coronavirus test within 72 hours before departure and get a certificate of a negative result. They will also need to take such a test again upon arrival.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]