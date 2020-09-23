Japan to Open PCR Test Booking Site in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to open a website in October to book polymerase chain reaction tests for novel coronavirus infections before overseas travel.

The website, named "TeCOT," will allow those planning international trips to check the necessary conditions for travel, which differ by destination, and reserve PCR tests.

The government hopes to ensure that travelers get coronavirus tests smoothly as Japan has started to ease restrictions on travel to and from other Asian economies.

Only business travelers and professional athletes will be allowed to use the service in principle. Japanese athletes slated to participate in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, scheduled for next year, will also be able to use the website.

Regarding coronavirus infections, countries impose different conditions for entry.

