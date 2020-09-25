FOCUS: Calls for Early General Election Growing in LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Calls for an early general election are growing in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party amid the popularity of new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Media opinion polls have shown high public approval ratings for his administration, launched last week, while support for opposition parties remains low.

There appear to be only limited opportunities for Suga to dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, before the chamber's members reach the end of their term in October next year.

Suga faces the need to make a big political decision soon after he received the baton from former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"With a nearly full consensus among the LDP's lawmakers, I'd demand an immediate dissolution (if I was an election strategy leader)," LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Hakubun Shimomura told a television program Monday.

