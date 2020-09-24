G-4 Ministers Vow U.N. Security Council Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of Japan, Germany, India and Brazil said Wednesday that the four nations are committed to U.N. Security Council reform with increased urgency.

The ministers of the so-called Group of Four nations confirmed their commitment to "addressing the issue in a meaningful way and with increased urgency" at the 75th anniversary of the United Nations this year, according to a joint statement adopted at an online meeting held to coincide with the ongoing General Assembly session.

The ministers "highlighted the urgency of reforming the United Nations and updating its main decision-making bodies," while expressing "disappointment at attempts to derail this process."

An expansion of the permanent and nonpermanent membership of the Security Council "will be indispensable to make this body more representative, legitimate and effective," the statement said.

It confirmed that the G-4 nations support "each other's candidatures as aspiring new permanent members in a reformed Security Council."

