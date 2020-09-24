Suga, Guterres Affirm Japan-U.N. Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres affirmed on Thursday the two sides' cooperation on a variety of issues, including the new coronavirus pandemic.

In his first telephone talks with Guterres as the national leader, Suga said Japan is focused on multilateralism and aims to realize the rule of law through the concept of "a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Suga also called for cooperation from the United Nations to realize an early resolution of the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago.

Guterres indicated the international organization's willingness to give its full support for Japan on the matter. He also stressed the importance of promoting the denuclearization of North Korea.

