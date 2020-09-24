Circulation of Manga "Demon Slayer" to Top 100 M. Copies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative circulation of popular Japanese manga series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" will exceed 100 million copies soon, it was learned Thursday.

Publisher Shueisha Inc. plans to sell 3.7 million copies of the first edition of Volume 22 of the manga series, to be released on Oct. 2. The cumulative circulation, including of electronic books, will thus exceed 100 million copies, according to Shueisha.

The manga series, created by Koyoharu Gotoge, features boy character Kamado Tanjiro's fight against demons to reinstate his younger sister Nezuko as a human, after she turned into a demon when other family members were killed by demons. The story is set in Japan's Taisho era of 1912-1926.

The manga appeared in the Shukan Shonen Jump weekly between 2016 and May this year.

The 23rd and last volume is scheduled to be released in December.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]