Japan Confirms 485 Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 485 novel coronavirus infection cases Thursday, with the daily count topping 400 for the first time in four days.

Twelve fatal cases were reported, including four in Osaka Prefecture and three each in Tokyo and Fukuoka Prefecture.

New infection cases in Tokyo came to 195, exceeding 100 also for the first time in four days.

People in their 20s made up the largest group at 53 cases. Those in their 30s to 40s totaled 70.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital increased by one to 29.

