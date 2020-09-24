Illicit Withdrawals from Japan Post Bank Accounts Total 60 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Bank <7182> said Thursday that it had received about 380 complaints from customers as of Tuesday of fraudulent withdrawals amounting to some 60 million yen through its partner companies' electronic payment services.

The number of such complaints rose from the earlier announced 137, with the total amount of money stolen increasing from 22.05 million yen.

The bank additionally counted about 150 cases reported between July 2017 and the end of 2019, as well as about 100 newly reported cases. In about two-thirds of the past cases, the bank has yet to compensate affected customers for their losses.

Electronic payment services provided by seven companies, including NTT Docomo Inc.'s <9437> "Docomo Koza" service and a SoftBank Corp. <9434> affiliate's PayPay service, were hacked.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday, Japan Post Bank President Norito Ikeda apologized for being slow to disclose the fraud cases, which date back as early as three years ago.

