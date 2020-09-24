Suga Urges S. Korean Action on Wartime Labor Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in telephone talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday, urged South Korea to take action on wartime labor and other pending issues between the two countries.

"We mustn't leave bilateral relations, which are currently in a very tough situation, as they are," Suga told Moon, according to officials familiar with their talks.

Moon expressed his hope to work with the Japanese side to find an optimal solution that both governments and all other parties concerned can accept.

The two leaders thus maintained their countries' existing positions, failing to make a step toward resolving the bilateral issues.

Suga and Moon had talks for the first time since the Japanese prime minister took office last week. The phone talks took place at the request of the South Korean side.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]