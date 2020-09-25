Japan Reconstruction Agency Unveils Reduced Budget Request

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Reconstruction Agency unveiled 633.1 billion yen in fiscal 2021 budget request on Friday, less than half the level of the preceding year’s initial budget.

The decrease reflects progress in large-scale infrastructure projects in the Tohoku northeastern region hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, the agency said at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In fiscal 2021, which starts next April, the agency will focus more on industry promotion and other noninfrastructure reconstruction programs.

The agency’s fiscal 2020 initial budget totaled 1,402.4 billion yen.

For fiscal 2021, the agency sought 466.5 billion yen for recovery from the triple reactor meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

