Japan Coast Guard to Enhance Security of Waters off Senkakus

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard on Friday unveiled its budget request for fiscal 2021, which starts in April next year, with an emphasis on enhancing the security of territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

The agency booked 230,139 million yen in the request, 4 pct larger than its record amount earmarked in the fiscal 2020 initial budget.

In recent years, Chinese coast guard ships have repeatedly intruded into waters off the Japanese-administrated Senkaku chain. Those vessels have grown in size and increasingly armed.

Under the fiscal 2021 budget, the Japan Coast Guard plans to newly build two ship-based helicopters to prepare for possible outbreaks of simultaneous large-scale incidents. It also aims to newly make large patrol vessels and jet aircraft.

The agency also sought funding to newly build two small patrol vessels and three midsize helicopters, aiming to enhance its ability to respond to marine accidents and maritime fire.

