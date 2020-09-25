Japan Red-Tape Complaint "Hotline" to Reopen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's administrative reform minister Taro Kono said Friday the government will resume accepting complaints and opinions regarding red tape in government, following the recent suspension of a "hotline" set up by the minister due to a flood of messages.

A new form for submitting comments regarding bureaucratic sectionalism and excessive regulations will be set up on the website of the Cabinet Office on Friday, Kono told a press conference.

Earlier this month, Kono established such an online form on his personal website to invite comments from the public and check them himself.

But the hotline was closed only a day after it was opened, after Kono was overwhelmed by over 4,000 emails.

The government changed the name of the Cabinet Office's existing regulatory reform hotline, which has been operated since March 2013, for use as the new red-tape hotline.

