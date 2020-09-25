195 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The metropolitan government said Friday it confirmed 195 new cases of coronavirus infection in Tokyo the same day.

The daily count topped 100 for the second straight day.

People in their 20s made up the largest group, at 46, followed by those in their 40s, at 40, and in their 30s, at 39.

The number of severely ill patients stood at 30, up by one from the previous day.

