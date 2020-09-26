Japan New Coronavirus Cases Exceed 500

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Japan totaled 576 on Friday, exceeding 500 for the first time in six days.

Seven fatal cases were reported, including four in Tokyo.

The metropolitan government confirmed 195 infection cases for the day, including 46 in their 20s, 40 in their 40s and 39 in their 30s.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo rose by one to 30.

Kanagawa Prefecture reported 79 new infection cases, Osaka Prefecture 62 cases, and Aichi Prefecture 38 cases.

