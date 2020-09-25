Japan to Start "Go To Event" Campaign in Mid-Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's novel coronavirus subcommittee, at a meeting Friday, gave the nod to the start in mid-October of the "Go To Event" campaign aimed at supporting pandemic-battered public events.

In the program, ticket prices to various events, including concerts, sports games, movies and performing arts, and admission fees for, among others, museums and amusement parks will be discounted to spur demand. Coupons for goods sold at event sites will be issued.

The approval of the experts' panel came after the government eased on Saturday restrictions on the number of people that can attend public events in an effort to revitalize economic and social activities. The move has allowed tens of thousands of fans to go to professional baseball and soccer games, the most popular sports events in the country, per day.

Simultaneously with the event promotional program, the government is looking to launch another Go To campaign to assist retailers and other relatively small businesses located along shopping streets. On the plan, government officials asked the subcommittee for its opinion at the meeting.

The subcommittee also compiled an interim report on coronavirus vaccination procedures.

