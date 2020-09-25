Japan to Ease Global Entry Restrictions in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The government Friday decided to ease restrictions on entry into Japan by medium- and long-term visitors from around the world in October.

At a meeting of a government task force to tackle the novel coronavirus, the government decided to allow entry by foreigners who will stay in Japan for at least three months, effective from Thursday.

The government hopes to limit the number of such travelers admitted into Japan to about 1,000 per day. They will be required to meet some conditions.

The relaxation will mark a major change to the country's border control measures introduced in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is essential to resume international travel in order to revive the economy," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]