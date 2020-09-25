52 Measures Drawn Up to Simplify Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee and Japan have reached agreement on 52 measures to simplify the Tokyo Games, postponed to next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the announcement at a press conference by the IOC Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games and the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, the measures are "designed to maximize cost savings and increase efficiencies in Games delivery."

They include "the reduction of stakeholder personnel attending the Games, streamlining transport services, adjusting spectator activities at competition venues and hosting a number of pre-Games meetings online."

Specifically, the number of attending stakeholder personnel will be cut by 10 to 15 pct. Also, no athletes' village entrance ceremony will be held. Initially, up to 93 such ceremonies were set to take place.

"We believe we have drawn up drastic measures," said Yoshiro Mori, head of the organizing committee.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]