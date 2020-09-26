Suga, Xi Agree on Close Bilateral Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday agreed that their countries will continue close high-level cooperation over bilateral, regional and global issues.

The two leaders shared the view in a 30-minute telephone conversation, the first occasion for Suga to talk with Xi since he took office Sept. 16.

Xi's planned visit to Japan as a state guest, postponed amid the novel coronavirus crisis, was not mentioned in the phone talks, Suga told reporters.

"Stable relations between Japan and China are extremely important not only for the two countries but also for the region and the international community," Suga told Xi, stressing his wish to fulfill their responsibilities together.

Xi congratulated Suga on his inauguration as prime minister and expressed his eagerness to develop China's relationship with Japan further.

