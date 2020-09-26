G-7 Backs Debt Freeze Extension for Poor Countries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers of the Group of Seven major countries Friday expressed their support for an extension of a freeze on debt repayments for developing nations with fragile medical and fiscal systems.

In a teleconference, the officials of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States discussed measures to revive the world economy hurt by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

They adopted a joint statement that showed their support for the extension of the international debt relief program, currently set to expire at year-end.

The statement also said that the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank heads will also establish a framework for debt restructuring for developing countries at their meeting in October.

The G-7 finance ministers hold a teleconference on measures to address the COVID-19 crisis regularly. From Japan, Finance Minister Taro Aso attended Friday’s session.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]