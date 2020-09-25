Osaka to Boost Coronavirus Testing 6-Fold by Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Friday that the western Japan prefecture plans to boost its novel coronavirus testing regime to some six times the current capacity by next January.

The prefecture will aim for up to 20,000 tests per day, Yoshimura told reporters, adding that it is in talks with local medical associations to allow tests to be conducted by primary care doctors to expand its testing regime from around November.

The move reflects concerns about a simultaneous surge in infections of the coronavirus and influenza in the winter. As the initial symptoms of the diseases are similar, the prefecture expects a spike in the number of people wishing to take coronavirus detection tests.

Osaka is currently capable of administering up to 3,500 tests a day through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests and antigen tests, so the target number of daily tests is 5.7 times the current capacity.

Judging from the number of patients with fevers during the previous influenza season, the prefecture determined that a testing regime with a capability of at least 20,000 tests a day would be necessary during the peak of infections.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]