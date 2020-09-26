Suga Seeks World Unity to Overcome Crises in U.N. Speech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stressed the need for the international community to unite to overcome difficulties by taking the opportunity of the novel coronavirus pandemic, in an online speech on Saturday for the general debate at the 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

Suga also reiterated Tokyo's determination to resolve the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago and demonstrated his resolve to hold the Tokyo Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, which have been postponed by one year to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Usually, Japan's prime minister delivers a speech in person at the U.N. headquarters in New York during the general debate at a General Assembly session of the United Nations. This year, however, a video format was used amid the coronavirus crisis. This is Suga's first speech for the general debate at the U.N. General Assembly since he became prime minister on Sept. 16.

The coronavirus pandemic "has pulled us into an unprecedented crisis, which in turn has brought the international community back to cooperation from its tendencies toward division and isolation," Suga said in the speech. "I call on all of you to unite in solidarity so we can turn the current crisis into an opportunity to reinforce our cooperation."

Explaining Japan's measures to fight the virus, such as a proposal to set up a "patent pooling" framework, which will internationally manage patents for coronavirus and other drugs in a comprehensive way, Suga said that the country will work to ensure "fair and equitable" access to coronavirus therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics for all people, including those in developing countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]