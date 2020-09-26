Japan Confirms 634 New Cases of Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Japan came to 634 on Saturday.

In Tokyo, 270 people tested positive for the virus, with the daily count in the Japanese capital topping 200 for the first time since Sept. 19, when it stood at 218. Of Saturday's total, 62 people are in their 20s, 52 in their 30s and 51 in their 40s.

The number of patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo fell by one from Friday to 29.

Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo, saw 91 new infection cases, the first figure above 90 there in 10 days. In Okinawa Prefecture, 20 people were found infected. The daily number in the southernmost Japan prefecture reached 20 or more for the first time since Sept. 5.

Tokyo, Okinawa and the western prefecture of Osaka reported one fatal case each, bringing the nationwide coronavirus death toll to 1,560. Deaths in Tokyo reached 400.

