Japan-S. Korea Exchange Event Held Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--An annual Japan-South Korea cultural exchange event was held on Saturday, this time in online form amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

A concert by a South Korean pop group, a South Korean folk dance performance and other programs were broadcast through YouTube. A quiz session was also held with the participation by viewers. About 30,000 people viewed the online event, according to organizers.

The friendship promotion event started in 2005 in Seoul. It has also been held in Tokyo since 2009. Last year's event held at Hibiya Park in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward attracted over 70,000 visitors.

In a speech at this year's event, South Korean Ambassador to Japan Nam Gwan-pyo said that it is significant to continue private-sector exchanges between the two East Asian neighbors even through an online format.

Many viewers posted messages on YouTube. One of them said, "I'm happy to be able to join the online event," while another said that the live streaming of the event is reaching as far as the Kyushu region of southwestern Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]