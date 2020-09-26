Japan Governors Seek Extension of Coronavirus Grants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors called on the central government Saturday to continue in and after fiscal 2021 its program to provide local governments with grants for financing measures against the novel coronavirus.

The request is part of urgent proposals adopted at the day's online meeting of the National Governors' Association.

The governors also agreed to set up a body within the association to consider policy proposals over the central government's work to promote the digitization of administrative procedures.

They requested the state to consider increasing the amount of the grants and allowing more flexible use of the aid so that local governments can spend the money on economic and employment measures responding to their respective needs.

On a series of state-backed "Go To" campaigns for shoring up the economy amid the viral epidemic, the governors proposed that areas with a spike in coronavirus infection cases be excluded swiftly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]