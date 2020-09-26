Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed at Pig Farm in Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s agriculture ministry said Saturday that classical swine fever infection has been confirmed at a pig farm in the city of Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, marking the first outbreak of the infectious disease among farmed pigs in the country in about half a year.

It is the first CSF case at a pig farm in the eastern Japan prefecture since the first outbreak in Japan in 26 years was confirmed in 2018. The Gunma prefectural government will slaughter all of some 5,400 pigs at the farm in accordance with law.

In the prefecture, vaccination started for farmed pigs in October last year, following the discovery of a CSF-infected wild boar. But the animals found with the disease at the affected farm, all piglets, had yet to be vaccinated.

Early this month, piglets at the Takasaki farm started to die after suffering from diarrhea, and the number of deaths has reached about 200, according to the prefectural government. The prefecture conducted tests on pigs at the farm following a report from its operator on Friday, and infection was confirmed for three piglets about 70 days after birth.

Pigs are given vaccines around when the antibodies they received from their mothers disappear. The three dead piglets were covered by the program, but had yet to be vaccinated as they were showing symptoms of diarrhea, according to the prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]