Victims of Mt. Ontake Eruption Remembered 6 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Otaki, Nagano Pref., Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service was held on Sunday for dozens of victims of the eruption of Mount Ontake in central Japan six years ago.

The ceremony, held in a park in the village of Otaki in Nagano Prefecture, was attended by about 60 people, including bereaved relatives and Nagano Governor Shuichi Abe. A siren was sounded at 11:52 a.m. (2:52 a.m. GMT), the exact time when the eruption occurred on Sept. 27, 2014, and the participants observed a moment of silence.

This year, relatives of the victims and others were not encouraged to take part in the ceremony in light of the need to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus infection, and a speech by a representative of the relatives was canceled. The governor delivered a speech at the ceremony, hosted by the municipal governments of Otaki and the town of Kiso, also Nagano.

The eruption of the 3,067-meter volcano, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, claimed the lives of 58 people and left five others missing.

Last month, the Otaki village government reopened a trekking route leading to the Otaki peak of the volcano. As another route, leading to the Kengamine peak, was reopened in 2018, trekking to the two peaks is now possible. But the use of the trail linking the Otaki and Kengamine peaks is still banned.

