Komeito Chief Yamaguchi OK'd for 7th Term

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, approved the seventh term of its leader, Natsuo Yamaguchi, at a party convention in Tokyo on Sunday.

Yamaguchi, 68, will serve in the top party post for another two years until September 2022.

"As our party plays a role in the coalition government, I'm resolved to support the cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga with all of my might," Yamaguchi said at the convention.

"I'm absolutely determined to lead our party to a victory" in the next elections for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and the House of Councillors, the upper chamber. "To carry out measures for the people, we must never lose," he said.

Suga, who was invited to the convention as a guest, said, "I will let my cabinet work for the people, so I would like to sincerely ask our partner, Komeito, for cooperation." Suga became prime minister on Sept. 16 and launched his cabinet the same day.

