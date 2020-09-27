Japan Confirms 485 New Cases of Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 485 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday.

In Tokyo, 144 cases were confirmed. The daily count in the Japanese capital dropped from Saturday's 270, which was the first figure above 200 in a week. Of Sunday's total, 36 people are in their 20s and 32 in their 30s. The number of seriously ill patients in Tokyo stood at 29, unchanged from Saturday.

In Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, the number of newly confirmed cases came to 35, rising above 30 for the first time in 15 days. Cluster infections occurred at a pub in the city of Saitama, the capital of the prefecture, with nine workers and two customers confirmed positive for the virus by Sunday.

Meanwhile, eight of performers who played at a theater in the city of Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, between Sept. 1 and Friday were found infected with the virus, according to the city government.

Three prefectures--Saitama, and Ishikawa and Fukui in central Japan--reported one fatal case each, with the cumulative death toll from the coronavirus across the nation increasing to 1,563.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]