Applications Start for Japan's New Univ. Entrance Exams

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The National Center for University Entrance Examinations on Monday started to accept applications to take Japan's new unified university entrance exams, slated to take place for the first time on Jan. 16 and 17.

In light of delays in school teaching amid the coronavirus epidemic, current final-year high school students can also choose to take the exams on Jan. 30 and 31.

For students who would not be able to take the unified tests on the dates for such reasons as being infected with the coronavirus, additional tests will be held on Feb. 13 and 14.

According to the center, the number of unified exam applicants is expected to fall from about 550,000 in the previous year.

Applications are required to be sent by mail, and will be closed on Oct. 8. About 100 workers at the center are checking application documents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]